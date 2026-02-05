Africa Matters: Niger Migration Law

Contrary to popular belief, about 85% of Africans who migrate do so within the continent. But the few who try to make their way to Western nations often face deadly journeys through the desert. This week, we assess the impact of the Nigerien junta's decision to repeal a law meant to curb migrant smuggling from Africa to Europe. As COP-28 gets under way in Dubai, we find out how locals near Kenya’s Lake Baringo are coping with rising water levels. And we go to Eswatini where horse-riding therapy is helping to change the lives of an ex-con and a former drug addict for the better and giving them a second chance at life. ... Read More