Africa Matters: US Dollar Drought

Several African nations are in the grip of a US dollar drought. Countries like Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania and Nigeria have been facing a greenback shortage for several months now. It has triggered the devaluation of local currencies, caused import backlogs and even led some governments and commercial banks to curb its sale. We look at how this affects the continent's 1.3 billion people, and ask what can be done? ... Read More