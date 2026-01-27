Pistorius set for release from prison

All eyes will be on Pretoria prison in South Africa from where Paralympian Oscar Pistorius was released on parole on Friday. Pistorius has served eight years behind bars for the 2013 murder of his then girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. Officials say he will be banned from drinking alcohol and speaking to the media once he's released. Crystal Orderson has more from Cape Town. ... Read More