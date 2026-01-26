Africa Matters: African Football

Millions of football fans across the African continent and beyond will be tuning in to watch the often-unpredictable Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast from January 13. Some of the world's top African players will represent their countries in the month-long event. But who will emerge as Africa's champion on February 11? One of Kenya's smallest ethnic groups face eviction from their ancestral lands, and they accuse the government of paving way for carbon credit projects at their expense. And we’ll tell you of a doctor in Uganda who has dedicated her life to saving endangered mountain gorillas. ... Read More