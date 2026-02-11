Africa Matters: Cholera Outbreaks

Nearly 700,000 people worldwide contracted cholera last year and 4,000 of them died. That's according to data from the World Health Organization, which has classified the recent resurgence as a grade 3 emergency, its highest risk level. We ask what's fuelling the surge and what can be done to contain it? We then go to Cameroon which has become the first country in the world to start routine malaria vaccinations for children. And in Malawi, an agricultural engineering graduate is leading a groundbreaking initiative to revolutionise farming using cutting-edge technology.