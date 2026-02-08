Africa Matters: Cost of Sanctions

Zimbabwe has been subject to sanctions from the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom and other Western nations over the last two decades, accused of human rights violations. The US has now scrapped national sanctions on Zimbabwe, instead targeting President Emmerson Mnangagwa and members of his inner circle. We look at what this means for the country. And Congolese refugees at the Mahama Refugee Camp in Rwanda have been protesting against the targeted killings of Tutsi, Banyamulenge and Hema people in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. ... Read More