Africa Matters: Sudan at War

As the civil war in Sudan enters its second year, the United Nations estimates that one in five people in the country no longer have a place they can call home. They've been forced to flee several times within or beyond Sudan, creating the largest displacement crisis in the world. Meanwhile, farmers in the Nigerian state of Kaduna say they are made to pay huge levies to armed gangs before they're allowed to grow food. And that’s worsening a crisis which has pushed more than 26 million people into hunger. ... Read More