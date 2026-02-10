Africa Matters: Togo’s Controversial Constitution

In this episode of Africa Matters, we visit Togo, where lawmakers have approved a new constitution, shifting from a presidential to a parliamentary system of government. However, opposition parties oppose the move. We explore its implications for the country. Additionally, a year ago, news from a tranquil town called Malindi in Kenya shocked the country and the world when several mass graves linked to a starvation cult were discovered in its Shakahola forest. ... Read More