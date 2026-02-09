Africa Matters: Namibia's Oil Potential

Portuguese oil company Galp Energia says it has discovered billions of barrels of oil in Namibia's Mopane field. It joins TotalEnergies and Shell, who have all struck black gold in the last two years. This could signal massive economic potential but what will it mean for the nearly three million Namibians? April 27 marks the 30th anniversary of Freedom Day in South Africa. That's when millions of Black South Africans exercised their right to vote for the first time. But three decades later, one in four young people are jobless. And Nigeria accounts for about 27% of all malaria cases worldwide and the highest number of deaths. But the country is fighting back with treated mosquito nets which can reach more people than vaccines. ... Read More