Africa Matters: Nigeria casts net wide against malaria

Africa Matters: Africa Gen Z Spending

Gen Z - ages 13 – 28 - is the world’s largest age group, with their spending power set to hit $12 trillion in five years. In Africa, 460 million Gen Zs could soon outspend their Western peers. But what does that look like on the ground? In Nigeria’s Mokwa town, hundreds have died in flash floods after days of heavy rain. Entire communities are in ruins. Meanwhile, in Malawi, farmers are turning to eco-friendly fertiliser made from black soldier fly waste to improve harvests and cut costs.