Africa Matters: Battle for El Fasher

This week we focus on El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur in Sudan, where more than 1.5 million civilians are trapped as the Sudanese army and the RSF paramilitary fight for control. We look at what the siege means for residents and the country. And Kenya’s President William Ruto’s administration is trying to navigate turbulent waters, as proposed tax increases on essential commodities spark both concern and anger. ... Read More