Africa Matters: Beyond Youth Protests

Africa is the world's youngest continent, and it’s witnessing a surge in youth-led movements. Young people are mobilising on social media and challenging the status quo in the streets. We'll explore whether they are achieving what they set out to do. Meanwhile, Ghanaians are grappling with a severe debt crisis, leading to the country's worst recession in decades. Despite a deal to restructure $13B of foreign debt, businesses and citizens are left to fend for themselves. ... Read More