Africa Matters: Gambians risk all to reach Europe

The International Organisation for Migration reports a sharp rise in the number of West African migrants trying to reach Europe via the Atlantic Ocean. As these numbers grow, so does the death toll. In July, at least 15 people died and over 150 others went missing when their boat capsized off Mauritania. We recently met with some of the victims' families in a fishing town in The Gambia, where this heartbreaking journey began. ... Read More