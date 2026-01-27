Africa Matters: American Influence

The world is increasingly becoming more African. The United Nations projects that within the next 30 years, one in four people globally will be from the continent. And the upcoming US elections will be closely watched for their potential impact on the region and direction of foreign policy. Meanwhile, many African countries have inadequate transport networks. But Uganda's government is now partnering with a Turkish firm to build a 272-kilometre electric railway to link the region and boost the economy.