Africa Matters: Horn of Africa Tensions

Somalia has expelled a senior Ethiopian diplomat, signalling worsening relations between the two neighbours. It's after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed made a deal in January to develop a port in Somaliland. Concerns are rising that increasing tensions in the Horn of Africa could lead to conflict and impact global shipping. And in northern Kenya, a group of women has gained global recognition for their work in greening Mandera County. ... Read More