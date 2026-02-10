Africa Matters: Sudan Ceasefire Veto

Russia has vetoed the latest UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Sudan and protection of civilians. Earlier this year, two resolutions for a truce in El Fasher and during Ramadan passed with Russia abstention. What is next for the people in Sudan desperately hoping for peace? In South Africa, a controversial crackdown on illegal miners has drawn attention to the country's natural resources - are they a boon or bane? Meanwhile, opportunistic land grabbers are targeting drought-stricken farmers in Zambia.