Africa Matters: Mozambique's Disputed Election

Thousands of Mozambicans are fleeing post-election violence following nationwide protests that temporarily shut down mines, border crossings, and disrupted trade routes. What lies ahead for the country? Meanwhile, street traders in Kenya's capital are being directed to designated back streets and pop-up markets as a way to streamline urban trading. And over in Nigeria, coastal communities are losing their homes and livelihoods to rising seas. ... Read More