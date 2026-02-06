Africa Matters: Sudan Genocide Sanctions

The United States has sanctioned Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, accusing him and his Rapid Support Forces of committing genocide in Sudan. The allegations include ethnic cleansing, systemic atrocities and sexual violence. But will these sanctions bring accountability? In Ghana, John Mahama has been sworn in for a second term as president. Ghanaians hope he can take swift action to address one of the nation’s worst economic crises in decades. Meanwhile, a unique initiative by Turkish humanitarian agencies in Uganda is helping visually impaired Muslims deepen their connection to their faith. ... Read More