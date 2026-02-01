Africa Matters: Fighting Haiti Crimes

The UN chief warns that gangs in Haiti could overrun the capital, as more troops arrive to support the Kenya-led security mission. But the mission is struggling with funding, staff and resignations over pay. In northeast Nigeria, nearly 19 million children are out of school due to conflict, but some organisations are trying to change that. Meanwhile, the use of chemical fertilisers in The Gambia has sharply reduced groundnut harvests, causing major problems for farmers. And the centuries-old Bimbia slave trade centre has become a source of controversy in Cameroon, with residents saying it risks their cultural heritage.