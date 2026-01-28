Africa Matters: US Aid Freeze

Just days after US President Donald Trump ordered a 90-day freeze on foreign aid, the impact is being felt across Africa. While Trump calls it a waste of taxpayer money, others see it as a chance for the continent to become aid-independent. The pause raises concerns for over 20 million people relying on HIV treatment globally, with fears of rising infections due to disrupted care. In Kenya, some farmers are turning to solar innovations to boost food security and build resilience against climate risks. Meanwhile, in South Africa, more than 30 teenagers died last year at illegal initiation schools, sparking renewed outrage over unsafe traditional practices. ... Read More