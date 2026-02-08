Africa Matters: Colonial Genocide

Namibia has made a call for reparations from Germany over the Herero and Nama genocide, which claimed more than 70,000 lives at the turn of the 20th century. Somalia aims to kick on and leave decades of war behind as it grows the beautiful game on home soil with the help of African football legends. And a small ethnic group in South Sudan is breathing life into ancient traditions to forge peace in a country plagued by intercommunal violence.