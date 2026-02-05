Africa Matters
Africa Matters: US visa pause puts Nigerian students in limbo
The Trump administration has paused new US visa appointments for international and exchange students. The State Department says it’s developing new rules for social media background checks, leaving many Nigerian students in limbo despite being accepted into US universities.... Read More
Up Next
Africa Matters: Nigeria Benue Massacre
Recent attacks in Nigeria’s Benue State have left hundreds dead - and it's just the latest in a decades-long conflict between farmers and herders. How can the country break this cycle of violence? Uganda hosts the most refugees in Africa, but international aid cuts make it hard to sustain an open-door policy. And after years of conflict, authorities are now working to rebrand Somalia as a tourist destination.
Africa Matters: Goma in DRC riddled with unexploded devices
Unexploded devices remain scattered across Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo following the M23 rebels' takeover in January. As clean-up efforts stall, the blame game continues over who is responsible for ensuring public safety.
Africa Matters: Goma in DRC riddled with unexploded devices
Unexploded devices remain scattered across Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo following the M23 rebels' takeover in January. As clean-up efforts stall, the blame game continues over who is responsible for ensuring public safety.
Africa Matters: Nigeria Benue Massacre
Recent attacks in Nigeria’s Benue State have left hundreds dead - and it's just the latest in a decades-long conflict between farmers and herders. How can the country break this cycle of violence? Uganda hosts the most refugees in Africa, but international aid cuts make it hard to sustain an open-door policy. And after years of conflict, authorities are now working to rebrand Somalia as a tourist destination.
Africa Matters: Goma in DRC riddled with unexploded devices
Unexploded devices remain scattered across Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo following the M23 rebels' takeover in January. As clean-up efforts stall, the blame game continues over who is responsible for ensuring public safety.
Other Episodes
25:52
Africa Matters: Trump Travel Ban
24:46
Africa Matters: Africa Gen Z Spending
02:41
Africa Matters: South Sudan ethnic group revives rituals for peace
02:56
Africa Matters: Legends get ball rolling for Somali football
25:52
Africa Matters: Colonial Genocide
02:39
Africa Matters: Baby saver boxes banned in South Africa's Gauteng
03:01
Africa Matters: Crypto collapse leaves Nigerians out of pocket
Related Videos
00:48
The Take Back | Storyteller | Trailer
00:58
In the Shade of the Hills | Storyteller | Trailer
00:40
Code is Law | Storyteller | Trailer
00:44
Your Life Without Me | Storyteller | Trailer
00:40
Sist’earth: Cultivating Change | Series | Trailer
07:58
Sudan War: How Abu Lulu Became 'The Butcher Of Al Fasher'