Debrief: Harvard vs Trump

Missed the headlines? Catch up quick, with TRT World’s top stories on Debrief. International students targeted, abducted, and many more are seeing their visas stripped without due process as Trump tries to turn US universities into mass surveillance zones. And the backlash against his bid to silence pro-Palestinian voices has begun. But legal U.S. residents are also getting swept up in mass deportation dragnets and criminalization campaigns carried out by undercover ICE agents acting like Hitler's Gestapo. As US courts drown in rights violations, America is on the brink of a constitutional crisis. And in Gaza, growing demands for a ceasefire include a Hamas offer to negotiate for peace after swapping all remaining hostages with Palestinian prisoners. But Israel seems to be more interested in taking the Strip, for good. ... Read More