Debrief: Will ‘Vladimir Stop’?

Missed the headlines? Catch up quick, with Debrief. US President Trump says a ceasefire in Ukraine is closer than ever, all thanks to the US. His administration has ramped up diplomacy efforts to end the war, but both sides continue their attacks across the border with no common ground in sight. And sombre days in the Vatican and for Catholics worldwide - Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has passed away. ... Read More