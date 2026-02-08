Debrief: India and Pakistan on the brink

Missed the headlines? News of strikes and ceasefires has been breaking between India and Pakistan. This week’s Debrief takes you through the ups and downs on the brink of war. In Gaza, the hunger crisis isn’t looming anymore—it’s here. But human rights aren't on the agenda, as Israel announces plans to expand its military campaign and level the entire Strip. And in the Vatican? The Catholic Church just made history with its first American pope. ... Read More