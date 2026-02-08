Debrief
Debrief: Europe demands Israel end Gaza blockade
Tel Aviv is tightening its grip on more and more Palestinian land, with Operation Gideon’s Chariots, the biggest invasion it’s unleashed on Gaza to date, and with violent military raids and settler aggression on the Occupied West Bank. The horror inflicted on millions of Palestinian people, bombed, beaten, shot, and starving to death, is finally seeing open condemnation from European nations. But for tens of thousands, especially babies, struggling to survive famine, aid isn’t coming in fast enough. Over in Ukraine, a hope for an immediate ceasefire is dwindling. Despite the two sides swapping prisoners, US President Donald Trump’s phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin seemingly failed to achieve concrete results beyond the earlier peace talks in Istanbul.... Read More
Debrief: LA Protests, the Gaza Flotilla, and Israel Bombs Iran
Iran’s first-ever direct attack on Israel—150+ missiles, 100+ drones launched in retaliation for strikes on its nuclear sites. Sirens, rocket debris, casualties: regional war edge reached.
Missed the headlines? Catch up quick, with TRT World’s top stories on Debrief. Food distribution centres in Gaza turned into death traps after Israel opened fire on starving civilians waiting to get humanitarian assistance. And Ukraine launches a daring operation, using smuggled drones to destroy Moscow’s bomber planes deep inside Russia - this and more on this week’s Debrief..
Missed the headlines? Catch up with TRT World’s top stories on Debrief. Russia’s recent territorial gains in the Sumy region and the largest aerial attacks of the war earlier in the week have left Ukrainians fearful of a fresh ground offensive. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has suggested another round of talks in Istanbul, saying Moscow is ready to present its ‘memorandum of peace’ to Ukrainians then. The conditions of this memorandum remain unclear, and many believe Russia is stalling for time. And intense Israeli attacks across Gaza continue as Palestinians on the brink of famine struggle to get aid. There’s also some hope for a possible ceasefire as Hamas reviews an Israeli proposal.
Missed the headlines? Catch up with TRT World’s top stories on Debrief. Russia’s recent territorial gains in the Sumy region and the largest aerial attacks of the war earlier in the week have left Ukrainians fearful of a fresh ground offensive. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has suggested another round of talks in Istanbul, saying Moscow is ready to present its ‘memorandum of peace’ to Ukrainians then. The conditions of this memorandum remain unclear, and many believe Russia is stalling for time. And intense Israeli attacks across Gaza continue as Palestinians on the brink of famine struggle to get aid. There’s also some hope for a possible ceasefire as Hamas reviews an Israeli proposal.
Missed the headlines? Catch up quick, with TRT World’s top stories on Debrief. Food distribution centres in Gaza turned into death traps after Israel opened fire on starving civilians waiting to get humanitarian assistance. And Ukraine launches a daring operation, using smuggled drones to destroy Moscow’s bomber planes deep inside Russia - this and more on this week’s Debrief..
Missed the headlines? Catch up with TRT World’s top stories on Debrief. Russia’s recent territorial gains in the Sumy region and the largest aerial attacks of the war earlier in the week have left Ukrainians fearful of a fresh ground offensive. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has suggested another round of talks in Istanbul, saying Moscow is ready to present its ‘memorandum of peace’ to Ukrainians then. The conditions of this memorandum remain unclear, and many believe Russia is stalling for time. And intense Israeli attacks across Gaza continue as Palestinians on the brink of famine struggle to get aid. There’s also some hope for a possible ceasefire as Hamas reviews an Israeli proposal.
