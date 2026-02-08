Debrief
Debrief: Aid as Bait to Kill Gazans
Missed the headlines? Catch up quick, with TRT World’s top stories on Debrief. Food distribution centres in Gaza turned into death traps after Israel opened fire on starving civilians waiting to get humanitarian assistance. And Ukraine launches a daring operation, using smuggled drones to destroy Moscow’s bomber planes deep inside Russia - this and more on this week’s Debrief..... Read More
