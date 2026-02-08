Beyond Borders
Beyond Borders: Setting the record straight
Once labeled “the first UK’s climate refugees”, Fairborne was considered by the government not worth protecting from rising sea levels. But the community fought back and is still standing strong. What was really behind the attempts to decommission this village? David Foster travels to Wales to find out.... Read More
Up Next
Surviving the Orphanages: What Happened to Romania's Abandoned Generation?
Beyond Borders visits Romania to uncover the legacy of former dictator Ceausescu’s state-run orphanages - and how far the nation has come since its dark past.
Muttiah Muralitharan’s Legacy: More Than Just Cricket
Cricketing legend Muttiah Muralitharan, and Sri Lanka’s resilience after years of misfortune and mismanagement.
How is Sri Lanka living with its war scars?
David Foster travels to Sri Lanka to explore the legacy of its decades-long civil war. What's next for a country healing from fresh wounds and deep divisions?
Through The Ages: Tackling the UK’s Loneliness Crisis
David Foster explores Britain's fight against loneliness, from intergenerational living to AI companions, seeking solutions for our fragmented world.
How Meloni’s Election Reshaped Italy: Migrants, Economy & Public Opinion
As Italy reckons with a failed Albania migrant relocation plan, David Foster reexamines Meloni’s 2022 win, sparking anti-migrant policies that reshaped Europe.
The race against rodents. How New York is going hard in its war on rats
NYC is ramping up the war on rats with new extermination tactics, birth control pills and trash rules. Can it stop the spread of disease & reclaim the streets?
Hope Amid Hardship: West Virginia’s Battle with Poverty, Drugs, and Coal's Collapse
West Virginia is struggling with poverty, drug addiction, and a dying coal industry. Why are so many people in this vastly resource-rich state still so poor?
Killing in the name of justice, the last gasp for Ohio's death penalty
With lethal injection drugs scarce, Ohio’s death row inmates are in limbo. The state faces a choice: find new execution methods or abolish the death penalty altogether.
Is Greenland Ready for a Tourism Boom and Global Attention?
Greenland is changing fast with big investments driving tourism. But its strategic location brings both opportunities and new threats.
How Greenland’s Inuit reclaiming their culture in the modern world
Reviving lost traditions and confronting colonial traumas, Greenland's Inuit face their past in order to forge a new future.
