Beyond Borders: Death Penalty USA: The End of the Line?

A lack of lethal injection drugs means Ohio’s death row inmates are waiting years to find out their fate. Now a new controversial killing method, described as “cruel and unusual” by critics, is being considered to clear the backlog: Nitrogen gas. The state of Alabama has already used it to kill convicted murderer Kenneth Smith, who witnesses said writhed in pain for 22 minutes. We meet one man who’s been told the day he is going to die, while he fights to clear his name and another who narrowly avoided the death chamber, who now fights to end the practice in the United States. Is it time for killing in the name of justice to end? ... Read More