Beyond Borders
Beyond Borders: New York: A Rat's Tale
New York City is ramping up its war on rats, as residents complain of growing infestations. New trash rules aim to starve out rodents by keeping garbage sealed and off the streets. But the city’s sanitation workers are facing a new threat: a surge in leptospirosis, a potentially fatal disease spread through contact with rat urine. In response, the city is rolling out aggressive extermination methods like carbon monoxide poisoning, while also experimenting with longer-term solutions like birth control pills. But with the rodent population showing no signs of slowing, will these measures be enough to reclaim the streets, or are NYC’s rats here to stay?... Read More
Up Next
Surviving the Orphanages: What Happened to Romania's Abandoned Generation?
Beyond Borders visits Romania to uncover the legacy of former dictator Ceausescu’s state-run orphanages - and how far the nation has come since its dark past.
Muttiah Muralitharan’s Legacy: More Than Just Cricket
Cricketing legend Muttiah Muralitharan, and Sri Lanka’s resilience after years of misfortune and mismanagement.
How is Sri Lanka living with its war scars?
David Foster travels to Sri Lanka to explore the legacy of its decades-long civil war. What's next for a country healing from fresh wounds and deep divisions?
Through The Ages: Tackling the UK’s Loneliness Crisis
David Foster explores Britain's fight against loneliness, from intergenerational living to AI companions, seeking solutions for our fragmented world.
How Meloni’s Election Reshaped Italy: Migrants, Economy & Public Opinion
As Italy reckons with a failed Albania migrant relocation plan, David Foster reexamines Meloni’s 2022 win, sparking anti-migrant policies that reshaped Europe.
Other Episodes
25:55
The race against rodents. How New York is going hard in its war on rats
26:05
Hope Amid Hardship: West Virginia’s Battle with Poverty, Drugs, and Coal's Collapse
26:35
Killing in the name of justice, the last gasp for Ohio's death penalty
26:00
Is Greenland Ready for a Tourism Boom and Global Attention?
26:50
How Greenland’s Inuit reclaiming their culture in the modern world
Related Videos
04:29
The local culture of bird palaces in Uskudar | Kaleidoscope Türkiye - Episode 3
05:00
The local culture of Ottoman gravestone engravings in Eyup | Kaleidoscope Türkiye
04:28
The local culture of antiques store auctions of Balat | Kaleidoscope Türkiye
Palestine on Screen - Cherien Dabis
Palestine on Screen - Motaz Malhees
Palestine on Screen - Rashid Masharawi