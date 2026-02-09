Beyond Borders: New York: A Rat's Tale

New York City is ramping up its war on rats, as residents complain of growing infestations. New trash rules aim to starve out rodents by keeping garbage sealed and off the streets. But the city's sanitation workers are facing a new threat: a surge in leptospirosis, a potentially fatal disease spread through contact with rat urine. In response, the city is rolling out aggressive extermination methods like carbon monoxide poisoning, while also experimenting with longer-term solutions like birth control pills. But with the rodent population showing no signs of slowing, will these measures be enough to reclaim the streets, or are NYC's rats here to stay?