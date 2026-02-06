Beyond Borders: Italy’s Changing Tide

Italy’s controversial plan to send migrants to Albania is just part of a much larger story. Beyond Borders examines the fallout from Giorgia Meloni’s 2022 election win - which ushered in Italy’s first far-right government in decades - and investigates how her administration’s anti-migrant policies sparked fierce debate, while exposing deeper issues affecting all Italians. Through conversations with those directly affected, including a migrant fighting for his basic human rights, an activist standing up to the government’s anti-migrant measures, local business owners grappling with economic instability, and Italians struggling in a stagnant economy, David Foster unpacks a multifaceted story. From migration challenges, to the economic hardships shaping public opinion, this episode offers an in-depth look at a pivotal moment in Italy’s history. ... Read More