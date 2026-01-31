Beyond Borders
Beyond Borders: Through The Ages - Tackling Loneliness
Care homes, community centres, the medical profession, even politicians are all trying to combat what the US government calls an epidemic of loneliness. Togetherness has been lost, and a high price is being paid. The question is how to restore it. From appointing the world's first Loneliness Minister, to swapping old-age care homes with intergenerational communities, redesigning cities to reintegrate senior citizens, and the rise of AI companions, David Foster meets the people trying to revolutionise the way Britain cares for people of all ages. Will these experiments to reconnect generations provide a useful model for an increasingly fragmented world?... Read More
Up Next
Surviving the Orphanages: What Happened to Romania's Abandoned Generation?
Beyond Borders visits Romania to uncover the legacy of former dictator Ceausescu’s state-run orphanages - and how far the nation has come since its dark past.
Muttiah Muralitharan’s Legacy: More Than Just Cricket
Cricketing legend Muttiah Muralitharan, and Sri Lanka’s resilience after years of misfortune and mismanagement.
How is Sri Lanka living with its war scars?
David Foster travels to Sri Lanka to explore the legacy of its decades-long civil war. What's next for a country healing from fresh wounds and deep divisions?
Other Episodes
25:50
Through The Ages: Tackling the UK’s Loneliness Crisis
26:05
How Meloni’s Election Reshaped Italy: Migrants, Economy & Public Opinion
25:55
The race against rodents. How New York is going hard in its war on rats
26:05
Hope Amid Hardship: West Virginia’s Battle with Poverty, Drugs, and Coal's Collapse
26:35
Killing in the name of justice, the last gasp for Ohio's death penalty
26:00
Is Greenland Ready for a Tourism Boom and Global Attention?
26:50
How Greenland’s Inuit reclaiming their culture in the modern world
Related Videos
04:29
The local culture of bird palaces in Uskudar | Kaleidoscope Türkiye - Episode 3
05:00
The local culture of Ottoman gravestone engravings in Eyup | Kaleidoscope Türkiye
04:28
The local culture of antiques store auctions of Balat | Kaleidoscope Türkiye
Palestine on Screen - Cherien Dabis
Palestine on Screen - Motaz Malhees
Palestine on Screen - Rashid Masharawi