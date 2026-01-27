‘America’s War’? | Bigger than Five

Bigger Than Five
As Israel’s war on Gaza extends into Lebanon, the US boosts its military support for the Netanyahu government. In October, the US deployed 100 troops to Israel to help operate America’s advanced anti-missile system. We speak to Major General Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon Press Secretary, about the aim of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence system (or THAAD), as well as the implications of Israel’s continued disregard for humanitarian law. We also hear from Daniel Levy, president of the US/Middle East Project, who tells us, “this is not just Israel’s war, but it’s America’s war.”... Read More
Israel-Iran: Weapons of Mass Deception?
After Israel bombed Iran’s main nuclear facilities and assassinated its top negotiator and nuclear scientists, there are conflicting claims over how far Tehran’s nuclear programme has been set back. Hans Blix, who led the UN’s weapons inspections in Iraq in the run-up to the 2003 invasion, says that the West’s claim of weapons of mass destruction is a convenient pretext to pursue regime change in Iran. And former US Congressman, Dennis Kucinich, a staunch opponent of the war in Iraq, tells us why he believes that negotiations with Iran were never conducted in good faith.
Gaza: Weaponization of Aid | Bigger Than Five
As more Palestinian civilians come under fire near aid distribution sites run by the ‘Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’, international aid organisations denounce the Israeli-American scheme. Eye-witnesses have reported Israeli forces, and local gangs working with them, firing on crowds of civilians and shooting dead dozens of people — including children. Rob Williams, CEO of the War Child Alliance which has aid workers in Gaza, tells us he understands why the GHF is being called a ‘death trap’. But US Republican Congressman, Marlin Stutzman, who recently met with the Israeli Prime Minister, claims the GHF is needed to prevent Hamas from seizing food aid.
Gaza Under Fire: What Next? | Bigger than Five
With Israel resuming its heavy bombardment of Gaza and Washington also intensifying its own airstrikes on Yemen – we ask: are Arab nations doing enough to stop the slaughter of Palestinians?
Silencing Dissent: Free Speech in America | Bigger than Five
Students and academics in the United States who voice support for Palestine and criticism of Israel over its actions in Gaza are coming under relentless attack. US officials say they are protecting national security but critics are warning of a crackdown on free speech, a constitutional right in the United States. So is America veering toward authoritarianism? Former Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli insists the government is targeting only those who intimidate Jewish students or “support terrorism”. But former US Republican congressman Joe Walsh calls the policies “utterly un-American and unconstitutional”.
Israel - Gaza: Killing the Witnesses | Bigger than Five
Israel’s recent killing of journalists and aid workers in Gaza has renewed calls for accountability, with over 400 aid workers killed. Since October 2023 Israeli attacks have killed more journalists than multiple wars combined. So what is the path to justice? We speak with International lawyer Rodney Dixon KC, counsel in cases brought to the ICC involving the targeting of Palestinian journalists by Israel. We also speak with former UK Justice Minister Shahid Malik who accuses Western leaders of enabling genocide in Gaza and calls for a complete overhaul of the global order.
USAID Shutdown: A Disaster or Long Overdue? | Bigger than Five
What happens when the world’s biggest donor walks away? The Trump administration has dismantled USAID, slashing billions in foreign aid and shutting down potentially life-saving programs – from HIV treatment to maternal care and food aid – leaving millions at risk. Former USAID chief Brian Atwood calls it “a very irresponsible act”, warning that hundreds of thousands will die as a result.But former African Union Ambassador to the US Arikana Chihombori-Quao argues USAID has long meddled in Africa’s politics and fuelled conflict. She says it's time for countries to break free and for new institutions to be created that are fair, independent, and truly represent the will and interests of the people.
Gaza Under Fire: What Next? | Bigger than Five
With Israel resuming its heavy bombardment of Gaza and Washington also intensifying its own airstrikes on Yemen – we ask: are Arab nations doing enough to stop the slaughter of Palestinians? And is the US’ military escalation creating more instability in the Middle East? Arab League Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki insists its member states are doing all they can to stop the bloodshed, as they put forward a reconstruction plan for Gaza. And Admiral William Fallon, former head of US Central Command, says the United States is trying to provide stability and security to a ‘volatile’ region.
