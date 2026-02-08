Silencing Dissent: Free Speech in America | Bigger than Five

Students and academics in the United States who voice support for Palestine and criticism of Israel over its actions in Gaza are coming under relentless attack. US officials say they are protecting national security but critics are warning of a crackdown on free speech, a constitutional right in the United States. So is America veering toward authoritarianism? Former Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli insists the government is targeting only those who intimidate Jewish students or “support terrorism”. But former US Republican congressman Joe Walsh calls the policies “utterly un-American and unconstitutional”. ... Read More