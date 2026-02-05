Bigger Than Five Promo | Gaza: Is Israel Weaponizing Aid?

As unarmed Palestinians in Gaza are shot and killed by Israeli soldiers while trying to access food aid, humanitarian groups condemn the US-backed distribution plan. This week on Bigger Than Five, we ask: Is Israel using starvation as a weapon of war? And will the United States act to stop it? We speak to an aid organization and a US Congressman as the humanitarian crisis deepens—and political pressure mounts. Watch the full episode on TRT World. ... Read More