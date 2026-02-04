Bigger Than Five
Israel-Iran: Weapons of Mass Deception?
After Israel bombed Iran’s main nuclear facilities and assassinated its top negotiator and nuclear scientists, there are conflicting claims over how far Tehran’s nuclear programme has been set back. Hans Blix, who led the UN’s weapons inspections in Iraq in the run-up to the 2003 invasion, says that the West’s claim of weapons of mass destruction is a convenient pretext to pursue regime change in Iran. And former US Congressman, Dennis Kucinich, a staunch opponent of the war in Iraq, tells us why he believes that negotiations with Iran were never conducted in good faith.... Read More
