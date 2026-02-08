Is Tunisia's democracy at risk following the arrest of an opposition leader?

Tunisia's political landscape is in turmoil following the recent arrest of opposition leader Rached Ghannouchi. The move has been met with widespread condemnation from both the US and EU, who have voiced concerns over the state of democracy in the country. We speak with the daughter of the opposition leader, Yusra Ghannouchi, about the arrest. Then we discuss with other panelists on what the future holds for the country Guests: Yusra Ghannouchi Daughter of Opposition Leader Rached Ghannouchi Larbi Sadiki Professor of International Relations at Qatar University Radwan Masmoudi Member of Ennahda Party ... Read More