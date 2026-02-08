Vatican rejects 500-year old doctrine used to justify colonial conquest

The Vatican has finally disavowed a 500-year old doctrine that European colonialists had used to justify their conquests, after years of calls for action from Indigenous communities throughout the Americas. While some believe that this repudiation helps to correct past injustices, others wonder if it's too little, too late to undo the harm that was done. Guests: Mark Charles Co-author of 'Unsettling Truths' David McCallum Executive Director of the Discerning Leadership Program Rachel Snow Indigenous Consultant Steven Newcomb Author of 'Pagans in the Promised Land'