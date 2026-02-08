Netanyahu's reforms and Arab-Israeli participation in protests

As the Israeli Knesset resumes session today amidst ongoing nationwide protests. We first discuss with our two guests whether Prime Minister Netanyahu will be able to garner enough support to proceed with the proposed judicial reforms. Then we dicuss with our other panelists on how the ongoing protests against judicial reforms have seen little participation from the Arab-Israeli population, comprising 20% of citizens. Guests: Danny Ayalon Founder of The Truth About Israel Neri Zilber Journalist and Adjunct Fellow at The Washington Institute Ibrahim Abu Ahmad Political Activist Sami Abu Shehadeh Palestinian Historian ... Read More