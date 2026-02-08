Can South Africa balance its obligations to the ICC and maintain its diplomatic relationships?

South Africa's president has caused confusion by initially announcing the country's withdrawal from the International Criminal Court, believed to be due to an obligation to arrest Vladimir Putin on its soil. The announcement was later retracted, but concerns remain about hosting the upcoming BRICS summit with an accused war criminal in attendance. The issue raises questions about South Africa's ability to balance its obligations to the ICC, while maintaining its diplomatic relationship with Russia. Guests: Dmitry Babich Political Analyst with the Voice of Russia Leslie Dikeni Author of 'South African Development Perspectives in Question' Botsang Moiloa Political Analyst ... Read More