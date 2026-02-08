Are we approaching a Doomsday scenario for the climate crisis?

Asia is experiencing record-breaking temperatures, while Spain is facing severe drought. Despite being only in May, this year is predicted to be even hotter than the previous year, which was already one of the warmest on record. Moreover, a recent report has highlighted the occurrence of highly unlikely heatwaves. In light of these events, what measures can be taken to prepare for the potentially catastrophic consequences of climate change? Guests: Deepshikha Sharma Climate and Environment Specialist at ICIMOD Ronita Bardhan Urban Engineer Victor Resco De Dios Associate Professor of Forest Science at the University of Lleida ... Read More