Does the protection of endangered species justify the displacement of indigenous communities?

In a groundbreaking achievement, India witnesses a stunning revival as its tiger population surpasses the 3,000 mark for the first time in over fifty years. However, the indigenous Adivasi community claims they are paying a steep price for this conservation triumph. The world grapples with the urgent need to safeguard our planet's treasures but is the noble cause of protecting endangered species come at the expense of human lives? Guests: Rajat Ghai Associate Editor at Down To Earth Shishir Bajoria BJP State Executive Member Jose Louies Chief of Communications at Wildlife Trust of India ... Read More