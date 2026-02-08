Does the G7's condemnation of Russia and China promote peace or divide nations further?

In a remarkable display of unity, the leaders of the #G7 countries, standing firmly beside Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky, have issued a resounding condemnation of Russia, labeling it as a significant menace to global stability. The spotlight also fell on China, with the G7 declaring it as the "most serious long-term challenge to the international order." However, amidst their strong stance, questions arise regarding whether the G7's assertiveness truly promotes peace or exacerbates global divisions. Guests: Tomohiko Taniguchi Specially Appointed Professor at the University of Tsukuba Anna Matveeva Visiting Senior Research Fellow at King’s College London Einar Tangen Political and Economic Affairs Commentator Duncan Bartlett Research Associate, SOAS China Institute ... Read More