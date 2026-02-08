Will Puntland's landmark elections heralds a new era of regional democracy?

Puntland, the semi-autonomous region of Somalia, is on the verge of a momentous electoral journey. This week, crucial elections are scheduled to take place, carrying the potential to shape the future of democracy in the region. With the introduction of a one-person one-vote system, covering all districts, can the region complete its transformation from a pirate sanctuary to a beacon of democracy? And what implications does this hold for Somalia as a whole? Guests: Jonathan Offei-Ansah AfricaBriefing Magazine Publisher Abdiaziz Abdirahman Former Commissioner of the Somalia FEIT Hodan Isse Former First Lady of the Puntland State of Somalia ... Read More