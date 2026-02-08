Facing the cocoa industry's bittersweet truth

Once serving as a valuable currency among the Mayans and Aztecs, chocolate has now become a beloved indulgence for millions of people. However, our ever-increasing craving for this delectable treat has inadvertently plunged numerous West Africans into severe poverty and has played a significant role in rampant deforestation. As the demand for chocolate continues to soar, who bears the responsibility of safeguarding the farmers who find themselves at the bottom of the supply chain? Guests: Uwe Gneiting Senior Researcher at Oxfam Elikem Kotoko Activist Joseph Kobla Wemakor Executive Director of Human Rights Reporters Ghana ... Read More