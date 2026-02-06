Will Julian Assange's final appeal spare him from extradition, or is his fate sealed?

Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, is on the brink of extradition, with his final appeal underway. After spending four years in the UK's Belmarsh Prison, Britain has authorised his extradition, stating that he lacks legal grounds to contest the decision. With over a decade in exile, this represents Assange's last opportunity to evade being sent to the United States. With Australian politicians seemingly stepping up their diplomatic efforts to have Assange released, could his fate now lie exclusively in Canberra's hands? Guests: Greg Barns Legal Adviser to the Australian Assange Campaign Antony Loewenstein Independent Journalist and Filmmaker