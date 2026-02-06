Does Poland's protests show that public opinion shifting to the left?

June 4th marked the anniversary of Poland's first democratic elections in 1989. It also saw the country’s largest protest in decades. And this week protests continue with the ruling Law and Justice Party accused of eroding the rule of law. But the government calls the demonstrations a ‘march of hate’. One of the major issues at play in these protests is a new Polish law that creates a commission to investigate Russian influence in the country. Critics say it's unconstitutional and the EU is now suing Poland. So, is the war in Ukraine shifting public opinion to the left? Guests Dominik Tarczynski Law and Justice Party Member Renata Mienkowska-Norkiene Political Scientist at the University of Warsaw Aleks Szczerbiak Politics Professor at the University of Sussex ... Read More