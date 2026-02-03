Who is to blame for the Mediterranean's worst tragedy?

The Mediterranean could witness its most devastating tragedy yet, as the loss of hundreds of lives is feared. Following the sinking of a migrant boat near the Greek coast, nine individuals suspected of human smuggling are in custody awaiting trial. As Greece faces protests against its migration policy, allegations have arisen suggesting that the Coast Guard disregarded distress signals. But who bears the true responsibility for this catastrophic event? Guests: Steven Woolfe Former Member of the European Parliament Ines Avelas Head of Advocacy and Strategy at Fenix Vassilis Kerasiotis Human Rights Lawer and Director of HIAS Sarfraz Khan Virk Federal Investigation Agency Director ... Read More