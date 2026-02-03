Will Mali return to civilian rule?

Mali is currently in the process of tallying votes following a constitutional referendum orchestrated by the military junta. However, the legitimacy of the referendum has been questioned due to low voter turnout, irregularities, and reports of kidnappings. Critics argue that the proposed changes grant the president excessive power. Nevertheless, regional organizations and the United Nations view this as a significant test of the military's commitment to transitioning to democratic governance. Guests: Niankoro Yeah Samake Former Malian Presidential Candidate Issaka Souare Lecturer at General Lansana Conte University Andrew Lebovich Visiting Fellow at the European Council for Foreign Relations ... Read More