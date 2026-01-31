Will French riots push the government to address the racism in the country?

The killing of Nahel M, the son of Algerian and Moroccan parents, at the hands of police sparked massive riots across the county and has reignited a debate on racial inequality. The uprising started in the predominantely lower socio-economic suburbs of Paris and quickly escalated into a broader outpouring of frustration and anger toward the state. For a week, thousands have taken to the streets. Angry rioters have torched cars, looted stores and targeted public buildings, with flashpoints in cities including Paris, Strasbourg, Marseille and Nice. Guests Jacques Reland Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute Yasser Louati Political Analyst Anne-Elisabeth Moutet French Columnist for The Telegraph